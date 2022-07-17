Watch Now
Police: North Las Vegas officer shot himself and his daughter

Las Vegas police investigating homicide near Lake Mead, Simmons
KTNV
Las Vegas police said that they are conducting a homicide investigation at 2520 Perryville Avenue.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 18:47:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police said the time of the call was around 3:56 a.m. at 2520 Perryville Avenue. This is near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department source tells ABC 13 that a North Las Vegas police officer shot himself and his daughter, while also shooting his son and wounding his son's hand.

More details on this homicide will be provided once more information is released.

