Police: North Las Vegas officer shot himself and his daughter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police said the time of the call was around 3:56 a.m. at 2520 Perryville Avenue. This is near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department source tells ABC 13 that a North Las Vegas police officer shot himself and his daughter, while also shooting his son and wounding his son's hand.

More details on this homicide will be provided once more information is released.