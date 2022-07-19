LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has confirmed that the North Las Vegas police officer who shot himself and his daughter was Israel Molina.

Police also said that the officer shot his wife and son. Both are said to be recovering from their injuries this evening.

Detectives said Molina and his wife started fighting when their teenage son intervened. The wife and son both escaped, but Molina shot and killed his daughter.

Molina was a six year veteran of the force.

He also received a reward from the department, but was charged with DUI last year.

One neighbor we spoke with says Molina was always, nice to him, but kept a low profile.

"I didn't know that he was a cop, I didn't know he had kids," said Neighbor Mark Harris. "He was always happy."

The full statement provided to us by officer Alexander Cuevas can be found here: