Police need help to find missing 75-year-old North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police need help to locate a 75-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas on May 24.

Police say 75-year-old Shedric Hunter was last seen on Monday at about 10:00 p.m. near his home located on the 1800 block of West Alexander Road.

Hunter is described as a Black male, about 5 foot 7, and about 170 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a white tank top and red boxer shorts. He left behind his house slippers and might be barefoot.

Hunter suffers from dementia and is diabetic. He jumped out of a second-story window and landed on rocks below. He is believed to be injured from the fall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hunter is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

