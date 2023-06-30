Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Police: Man's death in downtown Las Vegas under investigation

crime scene investigation homicide lvmpd ktnv
KTNV
A man's death in downtown Las Vegas is under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday morning.
crime scene investigation homicide lvmpd ktnv
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 13:29:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The death of a man in downtown Las Vegas is under investigation Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.

Just after 9 a.m., 911 callers reported an unresponsive man in the area of Ogden Avenue and Main Street, officials said.

Officers arriving at the scene located the man, and medical first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately share additional details about the death, noting that it is "an ongoing investigation."

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH