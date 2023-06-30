Police: Man's death in downtown Las Vegas under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The death of a man in downtown Las Vegas is under investigation Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.

Just after 9 a.m., 911 callers reported an unresponsive man in the area of Ogden Avenue and Main Street, officials said.

Officers arriving at the scene located the man, and medical first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately share additional details about the death, noting that it is "an ongoing investigation."

This is a developing story.