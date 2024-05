LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in the east part of the valley.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of N. Nellis Boulevard at 2:57 p.m. on Friday.

Police said two people were arguing with each other before they both pulled out handguns and shot at each other.

One man was hit twice and went to the hospital to be treated.

Investigators said the person who shot him has not been located, as of 7:15 p.m.