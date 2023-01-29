Police look for suspect accused of vandalizing Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, along with Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, are investigating recent vandalism within the Las Vegas monument.

On the afternoon of Jan. 16, an adult male vandalized government property in the monument, which preserves Ice Age fossils along with other sensitive plants and animals.

According to a press release, investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in this case.

Anyone who recognizes the subject of the photo, or has any information that could aid this vandalism investigation, please contact the NPS Tip Line by calling or texting at 888-653-0009, or go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

Additionally, anyone could email nps_isb@nps.gov, or call 911 in the case of an emergency.