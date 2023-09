LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a homicide in the 3200 block of Fremont Street. That's near Fremont and St. Louis Avenue.

No details about the shooting have been revealed, as of 3:30 p.m. However, Las Vegas police will hold a briefing at approximately 4 p.m.

Channel 13 will stream the press conference live on ktnv.com/live2.