Police investigating deadly suspected DUI crash in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Arby Avenue and Babiana Street, which is near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a wall and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver's identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

Police say the driver may have been impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

