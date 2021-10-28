Watch
UPDATE: 3 people transported to hospital after east Las Vegas shooting

Posted at 4:04 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 19:53:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Las Vegas that sent three people to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3 p.m. on East Cheyenne Avenue between Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Authorities say an argument broke out between a group of people before someone fired a gun.

The information is preliminary. Anyone with knowledge of the situation can report tips to the police and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

