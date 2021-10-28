UPDATE: 3 people transported to hospital after east Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Las Vegas that sent three people to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3 p.m. on East Cheyenne Avenue between Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Authorities say an argument broke out between a group of people before someone fired a gun.

The information is preliminary. Anyone with knowledge of the situation can report tips to the police and remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

