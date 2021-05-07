Police investigate homicide at Motel 6 east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide at Motel 6 on East Tropicana Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports that a woman was injured at the motel around 2:40 p.m.

After officers arrived, a woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The department did not immediately specify what her cause of death appears to be.

The coroner's office will release her identity and an official cause.

As of 4 p.m., police say they believe the suspect is still on the property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

