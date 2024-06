LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a dead body was found on Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the body was found on I-15 southbound, between the Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain exits.

For safety reasons, a lane on I-15 was closed for several hours and caused traffic delays.

That lane has since reopened.

No further details about the investigation have been announced, as of 8:45 a.m.