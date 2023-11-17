Watch Now
Police ask public for helping finding vehicle involved in October drive-by shooting

White Hyundai Sonata at the scene of a drive-by shooting on October 28, 2023. Police ask the public for help identifying the vehicle.
Posted at 10:24 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 01:24:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD detectives are asking the public for help in their search for a vehicle involved in a deadly October 28 shooting.

The shooting happened at about 3:19 a.m. that day in a neighborhood near East Washington Avenue and North Sandhill Road.

Watch: Suspect vehicle at scene of drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas.

Police looking for white Hyundai Sonata in connection with drive-by shooting 102823

The car is a white Hyundai Sonata Sport, and anyone with information about the shooting or the car involved are asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

