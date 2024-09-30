Police are looking for the person of interest behind fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early morning at around 2:50 a.m., a fatal hit-and-run collision occurred on East Silverado Ranch Boulevard east of South Bermuda Road.

Police are currently looking for the suspect driving a 2015-2020 white or light-colored Cadillac Escalade SUV. The front of the vehicle should have moderate damage.

Video evidence indicates that a white or light-colored Cadillac Escalade SUV was traveling eastbound on Silverado Ranch Boulevard in the middle of three travel lanes. A Fuji Chikara mountain bike was traveling north onto Silverado Ranch Boulevard from a private drive east of the intersection. The collision occurred when the cyclist crossed the path of the Cadillac with the front of the Cadillac hitting the cyclist. The suspect feld the scene without leaving any identifying information.

This marks the 112th traffic related death under the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction.

The Las Vegas Metrolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.