Suspect accused of sex trafficking caught after trying to flee from Henderson Police

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A suspect accused of sex trafficking is caught after trying to flee from Henderson Police on Monday near Henderson Hospital.

A victim claimed that she was a victim of sex trafficking, and when police caught up with the suspect, he started to flee on foot.

Henderson police chief Reggie Rader provides more details on suspect accused of sex trafficking

The suspect was able to get to a neighboring business complex when the suspect stole a vehicle from a woman loading up her mother in a wheelchair with her three children in the car.

The mother and her three children were still in the car while the suspect was attempting to run from police.

Henderson Police were able to ram the vehicle and stop the suspect.

The suspect will potentially be charged with coercion, battery and domestic violence, robbery, five counts of kidnapping and resisting arrest.

All parties are being treated for minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.