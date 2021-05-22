Watch
Local News

Actions

Police: 7-year-old on bike hit by car in east Las Vegas dies at hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 8:42 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 23:50:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say a 7-year-old is dead after they were hit by a car in east Las Vegas while riding a bicycle Friday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened inside a parking lot on 4375 Boulder Highway between Twain Avenue and Desert Inn Road around 6:40 p.m.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their identity and cause of death will be released at a later date by the coroner's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH