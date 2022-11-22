Plenty of job opportunities, but employers hiring a little different

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's still plenty of great job opportunities in Nevada these days. Especially going into the holiday season.

In fact, employment is up by more than 55,000 jobs over the year. That's an annual increase of nearly 4 percent.

But be prepared for changes when heading into that next job interview. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean has more on why hiring is a little different this year.

HIRING TOP TALENT

"We are always hiring top talent. The door is always open," says Jenny Calleri, Owner of Huntington Jewelers.

She's always on the hunt for enthusiastic salespeople. But she's not alone. She knows there's plenty of opportunities for job seekers in all types of industries.

"Look at our town. I'm born and raised here. And what do we have? Almost 3 million people here now. It's unbelievable. Our business is exploding. I think our city is exploding," says Calleri.

Since the pandemic, companies across the country have experienced the Great Resignation, with millions leaving their jobs for new employment.

Companies responded by hiring new people as quickly as possible. But not anymore.

"I think a lot of people made a lot of hires and probably got burnt during the pandemic," says Sonia Petkewich with the recruiting firm, Taurean Consulting.

She says businesses were desperate and job candidates were getting demanding.

"Like, I don't want to start before nine. I need every other Friday off. I need benefits. While those may be important to you, I don't know that that's the first way to start off an interview," says Petkewich.

SLOWER APPROACH

In response, she says companies are starting to take a slower approach.

ZipRecruiter says the holiday hiring season is quote: "off to a relatively slow and cautious start." Petkewich says fewer employers are feeling pressure to urgently hire compared to last year.

"Employers are really trying to hopefully follow the hire slow, fire fast mentality, make sure that they're the right fit for the long haul," says Petkewich.

To do that, employers are concentrating on two major points. Number one; Why do you want to work for their company?

"Why are you so connected to the job that you want beyond the compensation and the security of the role. People are looking, I think employers are looking for the why, but employers who are hiring are looking for you to be connected to their why," says Petkewich.

That's exactly what Jenny says she's doing.

"Why me? There's tons of jewelry stores here in Las Vegas, but why me? So honestly, they better know all about me before they come in here," says Calleri.

That leads us to number two; Do your homework about the company where you hope to get hired. That's what John Elmassian did.

DO RESEARCH

"I did some research, found out Huntington Jewelers has been around since 1950. Great company," says Elmassian.

He started here just a few weeks ago, and he knew exactly why he wanted the job. He says he missed it after stepping away for nearly a decade.

"I had a calling. It seemed like there was a void in my heart that I wanted to get back into the industry," says Elmassian.

He says he's loving his new job and has some encouraging words for anyone job hunting.

"Don't give up. Be positive. Don't go into it with a negative attitude. Go into it that I'm going to get this," says Elmassian.

Petkewich says this is Prime Time for job applicants. Along with the holiday hiring season, many businesses are looking to fill open positions before the end of the fiscal year.

"Get out there now and apply and look for something that you're excited about and passionate about. Do your homework and get in now, especially if you are looking for long term," says Petkewich.