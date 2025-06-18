Watch Now
'Playstation: The Concert' is coming to Las Vegas next year

Tickets for the February 1 performance featuring legendary scores from PlayStation classics go on sale this Friday
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — PlayStation is bringing their world of video game soundtracks to Las Vegas next year.

For one night only on Feb. 1, 2026, PlayStation® | The Concert is coming to the The Smith Center.

The concert will feature a band playing a wide range of classic tunes along with stunning visuals from nine fan-favorite franchises: God of War, The Last of Us, Ghosts of Tsushima, Horizon, Astro Bot, Journey, Helldivers 2, Bloodborne and Uncharted.

"PlayStation | The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multilayered visuals, immersive surround sound and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments," concert organizers said in a press release. "At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuoso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair.

Tickets range anywhere from $56 to $125.

They go on sale this Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

WATCH | Announcement trailer from Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation: The Concert trailer for Las Vegas

