Plans revealed for $1.2B sports resort campus in Las Vegas catered to Olympic athletes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Arizona-based company plans to relocate to Las Vegas and construct a massive, $1.2 billion sports resort complex.

Z Athlete Factory, based in Scottsdale, announced its plans to move its headquarters to the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday. The plans include construction of a large athletic campus that appears catered to Olympic athletes.

The company says it plans to draw athletes to its campus, called Z Athlete Village, with facilities including "the world's largest indoor track and field arena," a 2,600-seat aquatics center, a "cutting-edge Olympics caliber gymnastics center," and "The Annex Indoor Courts."

As for where in Las Vegas the company plans to build all this, Z Athlete Factory is said to have narrowed its options to two potential sites after "nearly purchasing close to 30 acres last summer." The company expects its final site selection to be under contract within 30 days.

Z Athlete Factory calls itself a leading provider in artificial intelligence-driven athletic solutions and says it aims to use A.I. to revolutionize the athletic industry.

The founders of Z Athlete Factory say their vision of relocating to Las Vegas began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Las Vegas emerged as the top choice due to the city's ambitious goal of transforming into the premier sports destination in the world," the company stated. "Las Vegas' vibrant growing sports culture makes it the ideal location for the company to continue revolutionizing the world of sports performance."

The company is also seeking investors for the planned construction of more than 1,000 "condotel" units at Z Athlete Village, calling it a "unique investment opportunity for those looking to be part of the future of sports in Las Vegas."

Z Athlete Factory wants all phases of the project complete by mid-2028, "just before the Olympic Games in Los Angeles," the company stated.