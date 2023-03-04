Plans in 'loco- motion' to build a high-speed bullet train from California to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans are in motion to build a high-speed bullet train connecting southern California to Las Vegas.

KTNV has reported on this in the past but now a major deal could allow for construction to begin this year.

Brightline West said it established a landmark agreement, establishing a commitment with multiple craft rail unions for the use of highly skilled union labor in critical jobs required to operate and maintain the historic project.

The company recently announced a memorandum with the High Speed Rail Labor Coalition, which includes 13 rail unions representing more than 160,000 freight, regional, commuter and passenger railroad workers.

“The High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition is proud to be in partnership with Brightline West in this historic project. Americans want high-speed rail, and Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition will deliver. The High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition is ready to bring this transformative transportation project to Americans. Let’s get to work,” shared the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition in a statement.

Brightline West is a 218-mile system connecting Las Vegas and Southern California within the Interstate 15 right-of-way with trains capable of speeds of 200 miles per hour.

Brightline West will include stations near the Las Vegas Strip and in Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, and Hesperia, California.

Plans show the terminal in Las Vegas will be located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs Road and Blue Diamond Road, offering quick access to the Strip, Harry Reid International Airport and Allegiant Stadium.

"It's a tourism dream that we've been looking forward to for so many years. We couldn't afford property on the Strip and I figured maybe if I live long enough, the Strip will come to us and it is,” said Lorraine Hunt-Bono who owns the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, a restaurant across from the planned terminal location.

The $10 billion investment will create nearly 35,000 jobs during construction. The system is expected to create over 1,000 permanent jobs once operational.