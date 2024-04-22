'Planet vs Plastics': MGM phasing out floral foam across properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Employees at MGM are leading the charge for reducing plastic waste in Las Vegas.

The company's event production team have created a unique solution to substitute single-use floral foam—the industry standard for decades.

Instead of relying on the non-biodegradable substance, the team now uses chicken wire to hold floral arrangements in place inside vases and pots.

So far, the company reports a 47% decrease in floral foam use, including during large-scale events like Super Bowl LVIII and New Year's Eve.