'Planet vs Plastics': MGM phasing out floral foam across properties

Sustainability is on the minds of young floral designers, so MGM is taking steps to largely reduce their plastic waste county, already down 47% over the last year.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 19:00:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Employees at MGM are leading the charge for reducing plastic waste in Las Vegas.

The company's event production team have created a unique solution to substitute single-use floral foam—the industry standard for decades.

Instead of relying on the non-biodegradable substance, the team now uses chicken wire to hold floral arrangements in place inside vases and pots.

So far, the company reports a 47% decrease in floral foam use, including during large-scale events like Super Bowl LVIII and New Year's Eve.

