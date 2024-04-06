Planet 13 opens up newest Las Vegas marijuana consumption lounge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley has a new lounge where people can consume marijuana products.

On Friday, Dazed! Consumption Lounge inside Planet 13 held its grand opening.

"It feels amazing. I mean, look at this place. It's bumping. It's jumping way more than we expected, honestly. This is better than what we could ever hope for," said Christopher Stickney, General Manager At Dazed! Consumption Lounge.

Stickney said the marijuana lounge has been nearly six years in the making and adds that customers will finally be able to experience a buzz that's out of this word.

"When you walk in this door, it's like coming to a new reality, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe-type thing. You open the door and you are in another world," Stickney said.

During Friday's grand opening, Stickney said more than 100 people were able to experience marijuana-infused cocktails, edibles, blunts, and flowers.

"This is really a big thing to destigmatize cannabis and its use in public and not just in Nevada but everywhere," Stickney said. "I think people are just really excited to not be judged and have a drink. We are providing a place where people can come and be safe."

Stickney said the lounge is equipped with a specialized ventilation system inside the venue, filtering the air 30 times an hour. Employees will also be monitoring customers to make sure they are not over-served. If someone has been over-served, they have a system in place to help them recover or find other transportation. Customers will be able to keep their cars in the Planet 13 parking lot for up to 24 hours.

Dazed! officials said they will also be rolling out special events to continue to attract new customers.

"We are going to have live entertainment in here, paint puff nights, comedy nights, trivia nights, movie nights, DJs, you know, all kinds of stuff."

People are strongly encouraged to make a reservation online before stopping by the location. For more information, click here.