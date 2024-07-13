Plane flying out of Southern Nevada makes emergency landing in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KTNV) — A private airplane flying out of Southern Nevada made an emergency landing in Death Valley National Park.

Officials said it happened on Tuesday, July 2. A private plane was flying from Pahrump to Ridgecrest in California when it started experiencing engine trouble over Death Valley.

The pilot changed course for the nearest airstrip but was unable to make it, leading to an emergency landing on California Highway 178, west of Salisberry Pass in Bradbury Wash.

Inyo County Sheriff, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol personnel responded and helped to safely escort the aircraft off the highway and onto a wide shoulder where it no longer blocked traffic and could be parked in a safe location. The plane was later removed by trailer, and no injuries were reported.

