Plane departing from North Las Vegas crashes in California

NEEDLES, Calif. (KTNV) — A plane departing from North Las Vegas crashed in California, killing two people aboard the plane on Sunday night.

The San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff's Departments responded to a report of an unknown fire near the Needles airport, and when they arrived, they discovered a single-engine, fixed-wing Piper plane engulfed in flames.

The plane crashed at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 13.

The fire was contained to the crash site, and the two people aboard died.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue investigating the crash.

The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide updates.

This is a developing story.

