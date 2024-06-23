Pioneer Saloon went pink to help raise money for breast cancer research

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The world-famous Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings went pink this weekend to help raise awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer.

The saloon held the 25th annual BreastFest fundraiser, a benefit concert, all day on Saturday.

"Every year, we try to get together and have a concert and have live music and fun and raffles and auctions and all kinds of good stuff," said Stephen Staats, the organizer of BreastFest.

Staats created the fundraiser nearly 25 years ago in California after his mother's breast cancer diagnosis. However, after he moved the benefit concert to the saloon after he purchased the building in 2020.

"It's tough," Staats said. "Your family, your friends, everybody is affected by it [breast cancer]."

His mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in the 90s and he said it was a challenging time for her as she went through her treatment.

“My mom had a tough time because when she was, you know, dealing with all the medication and things like that and getting ready for surgery and stuff, she would have mood swings that she wasn’t happy about and she would cry sometimes because she did not want to be remembered as being a bad mood," Staats said. "I was like don't ever worry about that mom. You know, it's tough, cancer, but you are going to beat that. Ultimately, she survived the cancer."

But the tragic truth is not everyone wins their battle.

According to the American Cancer Society, 313,510 men and women across the country will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 and 42,780 lives will be cut short by the disease.

“Go in for your regular mammograms. Find stuff early. That’s the key to survival. You can have a totally normal life. It’s not a death sentence anymore," Staats said.

Staats said they made roughly $21,000 during last year's fundraiser. The hope is to raise $25,000 in 2024.

“That makes me feel good. I felt like I’ve at least been able to contribute to helping out with this cause over the last 25 years and appreciate that," Staats said.

Money raised from the benefit concert is going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and you can learn more about that organization here.