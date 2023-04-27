Pinkbox unveiling doughnut creations in honor of Star Wars, Cinco de Mayo, and Mother's Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local favorite Pinkbox Doughnuts is getting ready to celebrate three special days with special and tasty treats.

In honor of May the 4th Be With You Day, seven specialty doughnuts are being rolled out for hungry Star Wars fans.

That includes things like a maple Ewok, Oreo Princess Leia doughnuts, or the Wookie which is a maple bar with chocolate buttercream.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the chain is rolling out the Mango Tango as its Doughnut of the Month for May. It's a glazed doughnut filled with mango and topped with whipped frosting, a chamoy drizzle, tajin, and a drop of mango.

Both Star Wars and Cinco de Mayo doughnuts will be available starting on April 28.

Mother's Day is right around the corner and Pinkbox is bringing back the "Love Mom' doughnut, which will only be available by preorder. You can place orders now through May 14.

The company said the full lineup of Mother's Day doughnuts includes treats that say "XOXO", "Mammia Mia", and "Love You Berry Much."

Those will be available May 5 through May 14.