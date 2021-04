LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday night, you could catch a glimpse of a pink supermoon!

NASA says the moon will be at its fullest at 8:32 p.m.

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter because they are slightly closer to earth.

April's will be one of four supermoons in a row.

Two more are expected in may and June.

And although it's called a pink moon it's not really a different color.