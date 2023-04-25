50 junked cars burn at auto salvage yard in east Las Vegas; smoke column visible across valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large column of black smoke was visible across Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon after fire broke out at a junkyard in the east valley.

Firefighters arriving first at the scene found "a large crush pile of approximately 50 vehicles on fire," a public information officer for the Clark County Fire Department stated in a news release.

The fire broke out at 12:12 p.m. at 4565 E. Hammer Lane, near Interstate 15 and Nellis Boulevard.

Crews set up on three sides of the fire to stop it from spreading to any structures. As of 1:18 p.m., firefighters had the man body of the blaze knocked out and were "overhauling the large crush pile of vehicles," the official said.

As of this report, fire investigators hadn't determined the cause of the fire or determined the cost of the damage.

Fire officials stated the scene was still active while crews combed through the pile of cars to put out any spot fires.

Approximately 47 firefighters responded to extinguish the flames, including support from Nellis Air Force Base and mobile air support, officials added.