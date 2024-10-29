Picnics, horseshoes, and more coming to the West Flamingo Senior Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The West Flamingo Senior Center is getting upgrades!

On Monday, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft was joined by community members at the senior center to announce an expansion and improvement project.

WATCH | Patron and Commissioner Naft speak on how this project will help the senior community

West Flamingo Senior Center SOTs

The project is comprised of two components.

Picnic Area and Horseshoe Pit

Coming in 2024, Clark County said the senior center will be getting a shaded picnic area and horseshoe pit.

The picnic area will have 400 square feet of covered seating and table areas with game tops.

In addition to these improvements, patrons can also expect upgrades to the existing outdoor courtyard with better fencing, restroom stalls with grab bars, and more handicap parking spaces.

Expansion

Coming in 2025, Clark County announced a new multi-purpose addition to the existing building. The new expansion will consist of a 2,100-square-foot space and a storage room.

Clark County said the new expansion will allow for more social interaction, education, and wellness activities.

“The West Flamingo Senior Center is a tremendous asset in Spring Valley that serves our extraordinary senior population. After years of overcrowding in programs and classes, I am delighted to announce an expansion of the building, including a new multi-purpose area and outdoor amenities,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.