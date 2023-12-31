Pickup truck driver veers onto sidewalk, killing pedestrian in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver in a F-250 Super Duty truck veered onto a sidewalk hitting a pedestrian and wrecking public service infrastructure in the southwest valley.

According to police, 23-year-old Jair Rebollo-Castrejon fled the scene after failing to maintain their travel lane and going up onto the sidewalk, hitting a 39-year-old man who died from his injuries. In the process, the driver also hit a Las Vegas Valley Water protective box and water supply line, an NV Energy power pole, and a wrought iron fence with its front.

LVMPD found the 2008 white truck abandoned and proceeded to track down the address of the driver, who was arrested at their home for DUI and hit-and-run charges.

The crash happened at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday, December 30 in the area of Tropicana Avenue west of Cameron Street.

Law enforcement authorities noted in their statement Saturday afternoon that the crash marks the 156th traffic-related death in the LVMPD jurisdiction. The crash remains under investigation going into Saturday night.