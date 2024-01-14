Physical altercation ends with fatal shooting at east valley apartment, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical altercation that ended with a fatal shooting in the east valley Sunday afternoon.

Homicide detectives are on scene at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of East Bonanza near Pecos roads. Johansson said officers with the Northeast Area Command responded to a report of a shooting around 11:11 a.m.

Toward the middle of the apartment complex, arriving officers located a male in his 50s who was shot. Medical arrived shortly after and said he died at the scene.

Police were then contacted by residents of a nearby upstairs apartment. One identified themselves as the shooter. He would be identified as the son of the female who occupies the apartment. The son is in his 30s, according to Johansson.

Prior to the shooting, police said the female was in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. The altercation turned physical.

Johansson said the son exited his room and intervened. The son and the boyfriend got into a physical altercation. At that moment, police say the son produced a firearm and shot the boyfriend.

Police did not provide immediate details if there were road closures in the area.