LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Photos have been released that will hopefully reveal the identity of the person found in a barrel at Lake Mead.

The barrel was originally found on May 1, 2022, and the body inside has still not been identified more than two years later.

Recently, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons website posted photos of the clothing worn by the person.

