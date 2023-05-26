Photographer shoved by Davante Adams files lawsuit against WR, Raiders, Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A photographer is suing Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams after he was shoved to the ground by Adams during a Kansas City game last year.

The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri, and alleges that Adams had deliberately shoved the photographer and plaintiff, Park Zebley, following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10.

Theshove was captured by television cameras during the game and was "broadcast to the world," according to the lawsuit.

Zebley would later become "nauseous" after discovering that the shove was televised, and had someone drive him to the hospital, where he would be diagnosed with "concussion symptoms."

The lawsuit also claims that Adams "had a public history of shoving people at football stadiums after the play had stopped," and cites several examples from 2016, 2017, and 2018. After one of which, Adams stated, "It was something that definitely I shouldn't have been doing."

Attorneys for Zebley say that Adams would later tell reporters that Zebley had "gotten in his way," before also admitting that his conduct was wrong. Adams would also apologize for the shove in a tweet, which has since been deleted.

Landmark Event Staffing Services, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, the Las Vegas Raider, and the Kansas City Chiefs were also named as co-defendants in the lawsuit.

Zebley's attorneys further allege that all named defendants are "vicariously liable" for Adam's actions, as security officials hired for the game did nothing to stop the attack and both teams have failed to issue an apology.

According to the lawsuit, Zebley also felt "concerned for his safety" after his personal information was leaked online by Raiders fans, causing him to receive multiple death threats.

"Plaintiff, reasonably, felt concerned for his own safety and sought counseling and stayed away from his apartment," the lawsuit reads.

Zebley is seeking compensation in an amount that is "fair and reasonable to compensate [Zebley] for his injuries," as well as any damages awarded in a trial by jury. Zebley also filed a police report after the attack, and Adams was cited for misdemeanor assault shortly after.

Adams and the Raiders have not yet commented on the lawsuit. Adams is due in Kansas City Municipal Court for a hearing on June 26.