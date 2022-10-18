NFL: Davante Adams facing assault charges after allegedly shoving college student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a week since the Las Vegas Raiders star receiver, Davante Adams, was caught pushing a photographer after a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL is weighing possible discipline against Adams for the shove on the way to the visitors tunnel last Monday.

Adams could be fined, suspended or both.

According to NFL.com, Adams will stay on the field moving forward this season. At least until the legal situation has concluded. The camera man has been identified as college student, Ryan Zebley.

Adams is facing assault charges, and Zebley says he suffered "whiplash", "headache," and a "possible minor concussion."

The announcement from NFL comes as Adams was honored at Fresno State getting his jersey retired during the Bulldogs game against San Jose State this past Saturday.

He talked about what the honor meant to him.

"It means the world to me, honestly. Obviously, I've put the work in since dating back 10 years-plus. To be able to come here and see my name up there and the company that I am in, it's just a amazing. I don't take this lightly," Adams said. "I don't take the love that I get from these fans and from the Fresno State community, it means a lot to me. This is the type of stuff you try not to get to emotional out here because obviously it's a lot but it's an amazing feeling."

And, Adams got a surprise at the game. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was also Adams college quarterback, was in attendance to celebrate Adams.

"He shocked me with that and didn't see that coming," Adams said. "To come out here and see my guy even for a minute before he had to get out of here just to have that type of support from him, obviously I see him every day now, for him to make the trip out here means a lot."

Adams was also the honorary pace car driver for "The South Point 400" at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

As for his case, a court hearing is set for November 10.