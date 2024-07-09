Phone restrictions, backpack limitations coming to BCSD for new school year

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KTNV) — BCSD students will notice some changes for their personal belongings this upcoming school year.

The BCSD district board approved a new plan that limits students' cellphone usage and backpacks. The new plan begins at the start of the new school year on July 29.

Under the district's new policy, all students will have their cellphones turned off and locked in secure cabinets during the school day. In addition to this new rule, backpacks will now be prohibited for middle and junior high students.

Backpacks are still allowed for students in Pre-K through fourth grade.

The district said these new changes were recommended by a team of 16 principals and other administrative personnel as part of safety and instruction efforts.

Also of note, the district said similar phone restrictions are already taking place in other Mohave County school districts and across the state—and the district said backpack limitations are increasing across the nation.

Why is this being done?

According to the district, their new cell phone restrictions are meant to keep students from inappropriately recording others in places like the restroom or during fights—situations the district says they've been trying to minimize over the past year.

The district said unauthorized recordings and photos of students on campus, on school buses, or at bus stops—regardless of age—violates district policy, but more importantly violates student privacy laws at state and federal levels.

When it comes to backpacks, the district said some students have used their backpacks to hide items like alcohol, drugs, weapons, and contraband.

They said even clear backpacks are no longer a deterrent.

Since textbooks do not go home with students anymore, the district board decided backpacks are no longer necessary on middle and junior high campuses.

There are a handful of exceptions to these restrictions though.

For example, some students need their cellphones for diabetic monitoring. In cases like these, exceptions are made.

Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Stewart provided this statement:

“Parents and the governing board have made it clear that classroom distractions and disruptions at the expense of improving education are unacceptable. We are continuing a multi-year investment we started with a 2023 grant to restore rigor to Bullhead City classrooms. The investment is paying off. Unnecessary intrusions and obstructions don’t help students. Our top priorities have to be safety for students, staff and the community, and a quality education for everyone.”

Last semester, BCSD tested cellphone restriction pilot programs at Bullhead City Middle School and Fox Creek Junior High.

Dr. Stewart said during these pilot programs, school fights and discipline cases decreased.