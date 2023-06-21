Phone lines down to all Nye County government offices in Tonopah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nye County officials said if you're trying to get in touch with government offices in Tonopah today, it would be harder than normal.

That's because phone lines are down due to a "provider issue."

County officials said the Tonopah offices aren't able to receive calls in or call out from the office phones.

However, the offices in Pahrump are still able to make and receive calls.

You can find that contact information here.

The county said there is no timeline on when service could be restored.