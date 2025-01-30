PFAS are in headlines again, but one regulation for these 'Forever Chemicals' might be forever off the table

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Trump's Executive Order freezing installment of any new federal regulations is making headlines in relation to concern over PFAS, or 'Forever Chemicals'.

PFAS — linked to cancer — have been tracked by the Southern Nevada Water Authority for some time now, the agency finding levels to be either undetectable or far below EPA's suggested limits.

We do not yet know how this recent change will affect future PFAS regulations. Sampling and testing performed by SNWA for more than a decade indicates extremely low levels of detection at well below any currently proposed standard. While PFAS are not a significant issue for Southern Nevada, the SNWA will continue to sample and monitor Lake Mead, the Las Vegas Wash and local drinking water supplies to help protect water quality for our community. Southern Nevada Water Authority Spokesperson

The Biden Administration set first-of-its kind PFAS limits for drinking water last summer.

An additional rule to limit a source of PFAS within industry wastewater discharge was on deck, but might be forever off the table.

I caught up with Multipure, a local water filtration manufacturer to get their reaction to pending PFAS regulation.

"Certainly there should be limits on where it is used and what quantities can be used to limit what ends up in the watershed and in our drinking water. But exactly what those limits are? I think there's a lot of work that still needs to be done," Multipure President Zachary Rice said.

“The ultimate solution is having in-home filtration," Rice continued.

