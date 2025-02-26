Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Eloise and French Fry!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is a 2 for 1 special! Eloise and French Fry are waiting at the Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation for their fur-ever homes.

Eloise, also known as Ella, was adopted from the rescue several years ago. Unfortunately, her owner went into a home. Now, Ella has returned to the rescue as a senior. She is looking for a quiet, forever home for her final years.

French Fry is a sweet girl who was used for breeding and ended up with a leg broken in multiple places that was never fixed.

When she arrived at the rescue, it was determined the leg would need to be removed.

She has been spayed and is still undergoing heartworm treatment. French Fry would do best in a quieter home.

WATCH | French Fry and Eloise got some attention and love from those of us at Channel 13 during their visit.

Behind the scenes with French Fry and Eloise, our Pet(s) of the Week

The organization is also hosting Beaglefest on Saturday, April 5. The entry fee is $5 and proceeds will go toward helping the animals in the rescue's care. The event is at 285 Irvin Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.