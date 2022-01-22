Watch
Pet of the week: Pepper

Posted at 9:08 AM, Jan 22, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Pepper! She is a 5-year-old Terrier and Collie mix who is looking for her forever home after her owner surrendered her.

Pepper is friendly and well-behaved. She has a New Years' resolution of losing some weight - she is 92 pounds. She'd be the best fit with a family who gives her weight management food and helps her exercise.

Pepper's rescuers at Nevada SPCA say she is best suited in a home with no other dogs or cats. She does okay with kids over the age of six.

If you're interested in adopting Pepper, Nevada SPCA is accepting walk-ins. They're open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, click here.

