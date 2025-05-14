Pet of the Week: Meet Sid!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Sid! This Staffordshire Bull Terrier is a sweetheart currently waiting for his fur-ever family at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Staff say he was taken in as a stray, and they believe he is about five years old.

He is easy-going and affectionate, and walks very well on a leash! He knows how to "Sit" and takes treats very gently. Staff says he would do well in almost any home!

If you're interested in meeting Sid, you can find out more information on the shelter's website here.