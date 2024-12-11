Pet of the Week: Meet Pickles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Pickles! This one-year-old pitbull terrier mix is about 30 pounds and has a very relaxed personality.

Staff at the Henderson Animal Shelter say he is very friendly, loves affection and cuddles, is easy to leash, and very well-behaved during walks.

He has had some training and will “sit” upon command.

He is eager to please and really listens when you are with him.

He has no interest in other dogs at the shelter and even seems a little scared, so a meet and greet is suggested if you have another dog in the home.

Pickles will be a loving, loyal addition to your family in his new forever home!

For more information on how to adopt Pickles or any of the animals at the shelter, visit their website here.