Pet of the Week: Meet Marshall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Marshall is an 8-year-old, 80 pound neutered American Bully. He's a very friendly, eager and excited boy who loves snuggles and belly rubs!

Staff says he will need leash and manners training but he is treat-motivated and excited to be with people. He showed how affection and curious he is as he made his way through the Channel 13 newsroom.

Behind the Channel 13 scenes with Pet of the Week Marshall

He hasn't shown interest in any dogs at the shelter. Due to his weight and age, Marshall isn't exactly described as athletic. However, that doesn't mean he wouldn't enjoy making all new friends on a walk around the neighborhood.

He arrived at the Henderson Animal Shelter as an owner surrender in October of 2024.

If you're interested in adopting Marshall you can visit the animal shelter's website here.

