Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Meet Lily!

This sweet gal loves to cuddle!
Lily is a sweet, eight-year-old Terrier/Jack Russell mix at the Henderson Animal Shelter.
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Lily is a sweet, eight-year-old Terrier/Jack Russell mix at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Staff says she is a complete cuddle bug who would do best in a home where her owners could give her plenty of love, care and attention.

WATCH | Lily enjoyed all the attention she received during her visit to the KTNV Channel 13 studios.

Behind the Scenes with Lily at Channel 13

The Henderson Animal Shelter is holding a Forever Yours adoption event this Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All adoption fees will be sponsored by the Vanguard Building Coporation and FOHAS Foundation.

If you're interested in adopting Lily, you can find more information on their website here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH