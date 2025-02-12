Pet of the Week: Meet Lily!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Lily is a sweet, eight-year-old Terrier/Jack Russell mix at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Staff says she is a complete cuddle bug who would do best in a home where her owners could give her plenty of love, care and attention.

WATCH | Lily enjoyed all the attention she received during her visit to the KTNV Channel 13 studios.

Behind the Scenes with Lily at Channel 13

The Henderson Animal Shelter is holding a Forever Yours adoption event this Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All adoption fees will be sponsored by the Vanguard Building Coporation and FOHAS Foundation.

If you're interested in adopting Lily, you can find more information on their website here.