Pet of the Week: Meet Harper!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Harper, a pit bull mix who loves cuddles!

The folks at Misfit Ranch say Harper has been great with all people, but around children, she is best suited for a home with kids older than five years old.

Her favorite thing to do is play ball but a close second to that is cuddling on the couch. Give her a comfy blanket and a movie and she’s a happy girl!

Get more Harper horseplay at this extended look at her visit to the Channel 13 studios!

Pet of the Week Harper explores Channel 13 studios

At just 38 lbs of ittie bittie pittie, as the staff calls her, Harper is used to both apartment living and having a yard of her own and can fit right into either an active or relaxed lifestyle.

Harper has not had the greatest of experiences with other dogs and would need to be the only princess in your castle but promises to fill the role beautifully.

Harper is house-trained, crate-trained, and has basic obedience training with wonderful leash manners.

For more information on how you can adopt Harper from Misfit Ranch, visit their website here.