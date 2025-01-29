Pet of the Week: Meet Glitch!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Glitch is a well-adjusted, three-year-old Pitbull with a lot of energy.

Despite his high energy, he also loves cuddle time. He loves to play and is friendly with everyone.

Check out all of the energy Glitch had during this visit to Channel 13 at this behind-the-scenes look:

Behind the scenes with Glitch, our Pet of the Week

He does well with other dogs but can be a bit too hyper for some because he gets so excited to meet new pups.

He does well with children but staff say he may not be the best match for kids under 5 because of his energy and excitement. but we would give the right family the chance to meet him even with younger kids.

If you're interested in adopting Glitch, visit the Misfit Ranch website here.