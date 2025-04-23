Pet of the Week: Meet Enzo!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Enzo, a 5-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, loves to play with other dogs and people of all ages.

He looks forward to playing ball and tug-of-war, and going on walks, either with or without other dogs.

Staff at Misfit Ranch says he is a happy boy with a lot of drive and energy.

Staff says Enzo is perfect for an outgoing person, couple or active family who will meet his energy needs with a good walk and some sort of mental activity throughout the day.

Though he could OK with the right family in an apartment, he would probably do best in a home where he has a yard to run around in.

Misfit Ranch has also launched a new volunteer program where volunteers are able to meet staff members at local parks to walk residents and help with their socialization, as well as take the pups out for the day.

For more information about how to adopt Enzo or how to volunteer at Misfit Ranch, visit their websitehere.