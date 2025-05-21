Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Ember!

This absolute love bug is ready to find her fur-ever home.
She was found after being thrown from a car with multiple spinal, shoulder and leg fractures. After multiple vet visits and six months of rehab, Ember is now a playful pup who loves socializing with other dogs and people of all ages!
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Ember from Misfit Ranch!

This one-year-old German Shepherd/Pit mix has been with the shelter since October of last year.

She was found after being thrown from a car with multiple spinal, shoulder and leg fractures.

After multiple vet visits and six months of rehab, Ember is now a playful pup who loves socializing with other dogs and people of all ages!

She is available today at Misfit Ranch! For more information on adopting Ember, you can visit their website here.

