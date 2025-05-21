Pet of the Week: Meet Ember!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Ember from Misfit Ranch!

This one-year-old German Shepherd/Pit mix has been with the shelter since October of last year.

She was found after being thrown from a car with multiple spinal, shoulder and leg fractures.

After multiple vet visits and six months of rehab, Ember is now a playful pup who loves socializing with other dogs and people of all ages!

She is available today at Misfit Ranch! For more information on adopting Ember, you can visit their website here.