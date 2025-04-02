Pet of the Week: Meet Daisie!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to add a new furry family member to your home, look no further than Daisie!

She's a two-year-old, 40-pound Shiba Inu and Husky mix with lots of energy and affection.

Staff at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society say Daisie is energetic, playful, and loves everyone she meets!

She also enjoys playing with toys and children. She would do best in a home with members who live an active lifestyle and are committed to refining Daisie's manners.

Staff noted that she may be a bit too energetic for those with small children.

If you're interested in learning more about Daisie, you can find more information on the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.