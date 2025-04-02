Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Meet Daisie!

This Shiba Inu/Husky mix is looking for her forever home!
If you're looking to add a new furry family member to your home, look no further than Daisie! She's a two-year-old, 40-pound Shiba Inu and Husky mix with lots of energy and affection.
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to add a new furry family member to your home, look no further than Daisie!

She's a two-year-old, 40-pound Shiba Inu and Husky mix with lots of energy and affection.

Staff at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society say Daisie is energetic, playful, and loves everyone she meets!

She also enjoys playing with toys and children. She would do best in a home with members who live an active lifestyle and are committed to refining Daisie's manners.

Staff noted that she may be a bit too energetic for those with small children.

If you're interested in learning more about Daisie, you can find more information on the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society website here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Spring Forward: Your guide from snowpack to sunshine