Pet of the Week: Meet Cozy!

This eight-month-old poodle mix is ready for his fur-ever home!
Cozy, an eight-month-old miniature poodle mix, is described by staff at the Path to Furever Home rescue organization as a "special little guy!"
Cozy has had a bit of a rough start. Just a few weeks ago, he was thrown from a moving car in front of the Animal Foundation. The Path to Furever Home rescue then took him in.

Since Cozy tends to be nervous around new people, he would do best with a family who will be patient with him and give him time. But once he’s comfortable, the staff says he loves to play!

You can find more information about how to adopt Cozy on the Path to Furever Home website here.

