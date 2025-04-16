Pet of the Week: Meet Courdelle!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Courdelle is a one-year-old bulldog mix who is looking for his forever home!

Weighing roughly 30 pounds, the staff at Retired to Rescue believe he's possibly a mix of French and English bulldog.

Courdelle is very friendly with any human he meets, but is learning to adjust to other dogs and needs to be the only dog in the home.

He is looking for a foster or foster-to-adopt home while the rescue finishes his vetting.

You can find more information about fostering or adoption HERE.

