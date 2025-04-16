Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Meet Courdelle!

This one-year-old bulldog mix is looking for his forever home!
Weighing roughly 30 pounds, those at Retired to Rescue believe Courdelle is possibly a mix of French and English bulldog.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Courdelle is a one-year-old bulldog mix who is looking for his forever home!

Weighing roughly 30 pounds, the staff at Retired to Rescue believe he's possibly a mix of French and English bulldog.

Courdelle is very friendly with any human he meets, but is learning to adjust to other dogs and needs to be the only dog in the home.

He is looking for a foster or foster-to-adopt home while the rescue finishes his vetting.

You can find more information about fostering or adoption HERE.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Vegas Things To Do

Serving for Seniors: Help local graduates in need