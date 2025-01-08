Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pet of the Week: Meet BooBoo and TeeTee

This bonded pair will add double the love to your home!
BooBoo and TeeTee are a six-year-old, bonded pair. Staff say that, although they can be shy at first, they're cuddle bugs once they get to know you!
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BooBoo and TeeTee are a six-year-old, bonded pair.

Staff say that, although they can be shy at first, they're cuddle bugs once they get to know you!

WATCH | Here's a look at how the pair got along at the Channel 13 studio.

BooBoo and TeeTee behind the scenes

The two have a calmer energy to them, meaning they are great for a home of just adults or one with older children.

If you're interested in adopting BooBoo and TeeTee through the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH