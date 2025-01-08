Pet of the Week: Meet BooBoo and TeeTee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — BooBoo and TeeTee are a six-year-old, bonded pair.

Staff say that, although they can be shy at first, they're cuddle bugs once they get to know you!

WATCH | Here's a look at how the pair got along at the Channel 13 studio.

BooBoo and TeeTee behind the scenes

The two have a calmer energy to them, meaning they are great for a home of just adults or one with older children.

If you're interested in adopting BooBoo and TeeTee through the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, you can find more information here.